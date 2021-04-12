City of Lubbock Charter Review Committee to host public hearing

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Charter Review Committee will host a public hearing on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at Citizens Tower in City Council Chambers. During the public hearing Lubbock citizens will have the opportunity to address the committee regarding potential amendments to the Lubbock City Charter. All citizens are welcome to attend and comment either in person as noted above or virtually through the Zoom link below.