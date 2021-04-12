WATCH: 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines given in Lubbock, two city leaders to get pied in the face in celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Last week, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department reached the important milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations given.
As a fun way to celebrate, citizens voted online who they wanted to throw a pie in the face of two city leaders.
Lubbock Christian University Women’s Head Basketball Coach Steve Gomez was voted to pastry Mayor Dan Pope, and Director of Public Health Katherine Wells was voted to pie Mayor Pro Tem Steve Massengale.
