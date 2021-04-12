Dickens County Attorney arrested on DWI charges following crash Thursday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas DPS troopers arrested Dickens County Attorney Aaron Clements, 49, after a single-vehicle rollover crash northwest of Lubbock on April 8.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m., DPS were called to a crash at U.S. 62 and CR 3000. Police discovered Aaron Clements at the scene uninjured. Clements was taken to the hospital for a blood test.
DPS confirmed the vehicle veered off the roadway and rolled over, landing right side up.
Clements was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges including driving while intoxicated.
Clements has served as an adjunct professor of law at Texas Tech since 2003 and was elected county attorney for Dickens County in November 2018.
