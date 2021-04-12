Fans establish scholarship to honor Coach Adams’ late twin brother

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A grassroots campaign recently established a men’s basketball scholarship at Texas Tech in honor of Matt Adams, Coach Mark Adams’ late twin brother.
“I miss him dearly. I wish he was here,” Adams said regarding his brother at his introductory press conference.
Matt Adams, Brownfield native and family man, died in January.
“He was a great competitor and I think the best competitor I’ve ever seen. I’d hope he’d say the same thing about me,” Adams added.
Lifelong Red Raider fan John Agan II was moved by Coach Adams’ remarks regarding his brother and posted to RedRaiderSports.com.
“How can we channel, harness all of this West Texas energy for our new coach, but at the same time honor his brother?” Agan wondered.
With the help of longtime Texas Tech booster Terry Fuller, members of the fan forum recently established the Matt Adams Scholarship Endowment for Men’s Basketball in his honor.
The group hopes to raise $100,000 to support a permanent scholarship for a member of the team.
“I just kind of think it might bring a smile to Coach Adams’ face anytime he thinks about that scholarship and looks at that player, you are the scholarship that that’s got my brother’s name on it,” Agan said.
Matt Adams was raised in Brownfield, and after walking on to the football team during his time at Texas Tech, returned to take over his family farm.
He was a regional Golden Gloves champion and sponsored children and youth in boxing.
He was the founding member of the Fibertex Gin and served on the school board.
“He put his faith and his family first in his life and he was loyal to West Texas. It’s a truly special place and I think Matt Adams typifies that,” Agan added.
After kicking off the campaign on Friday, Red Raider fans have already raised more than $15,000.
Organizers hope to provide an avenue for any fan, no matter their salary, to support the school.
“It’s the $5, the $10, the $50, the $25-a-month reoccurring, that over time really help support Tech athletics and Tech academics, as well,” Agan explained.
Site members have helped crowd-fund scholarship endowments in the names of Gabe Rivera and Michael Crabtree in the past.
You can donate to the Matt Adams Scholarship Endowment for Men’s Basketball by visiting https://donate.give2tech.com//?fid=IA000842 or by calling the Red Raider Club at 806-742-1196.
