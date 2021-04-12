Former New Mexico deputy sentenced for possession of stolen property

PORTALES, New Mexico (KCBD) - A former Roosevelt County deputy has been given the maximum sentence after being convicted of being in possession of stolen property. He has been sentenced to 182 days in the Roosevelt County Detention Center.
The charges come from a New Mexico State Police investigation involving burglaries that happened in Angel Fire, New Mexico in 2014.
Evidence showed Christopher McCasland took part in the theft even though he worked for the Angel Fire Police Department at the time. He also took the report on the burglary.
McCasland was charged with committing a burglary by the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Colfax County but those charges were later dismissed due to the statute of limitations. The 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office charged him with being in possession of the property on July 9, 2020 when it was found.
Initially, McCasland was charged with a felony until it was discovered that the value of the property, now six years old, was less than $250 in value. Property is determined by what the items are worth on the day the property was located.
Judge Tatum stated during the sentencing hearing today, “Deputy McCasland has violated the trust placed in him. It is a betrayal of the community and the oath that he took.” Judge Tatum placed McCasland into immediate custody after sentencing him to 182 days in the Roosevelt County Detention Center, and also granted an appeal bond of $1,000 cash only.
McCasland’s attorney stated that he would file the appeal bond within the hour.
Chief Deputy District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover, prosecuted the case for the State. Albuquerque attorney, Dean Border represented McCasland.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.