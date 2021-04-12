Jury selection begins for man accused of aggravated robbery outside of gameroom

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A jury is being selected for a trial for one of two men accused of an aggravated robbery outside of a gameroom near 35th and Slide Road on December 31, 2017.
Dexter Lavander Braziel and David Jerome Delce, both of Snyder, were indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury, both charged with aggravated robbery.
Jury selection for Delce’s trial begins on April 12, 2021 and Braziel’s trial is scheduled to begin on April 26, 2021 in the 137th District Court.
The two victims told police they were leaving work and were in the parking lot outside the game room in the 3500 block of Slide Road when they were robbed by then 30-year-old Braziel and then 30-year-old Delce.
One victim told police she got inside of her vehicle when Braziel came from behind her and tried to pull her out of her car. The victim told police it looked like Braziel was carrying what she thought was a shotgun. The victim told police Braziel hit her in the back of the head with the shotgun three times. The victim said Braziel took her purse and went back to his vehicle with another person.
The second victim told police she saw the suspects’ vehicle and thought they were picking up the first victim from work. She said she saw Braziel get out of the vehicle he was in and attack the first victim.
She said a third unknown suspect got out of the vehicle with what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle. She said the suspect pointed the rifle directly at her and told her to give him her cell phone and wallet. She told police she fell backwards and threw the cell phone and wallet at him.
Braziel and Delce were arrested on March 27, 2018.
Police say Delce worked at the game room where this happened. He told them he had been working at the game room for some time. He didn’t know anyone in Lubbock because he was from Snyder and just got out of prison.
He said he moved to Lubbock to get away from trouble in Snyder. He also said he knew he wasn’t supposed to be at the game room due to him being on federal probation.
Police say Braziel and Delce communicated via telephone before and after the robbery. Braziel is seen on surveillance footage arriving at the location of the robbery in a vehicle that he drives.
