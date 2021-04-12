1 killed in crash near Dimmitt Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A single vehicle crash has left one man dead and one man injured Sunday morning, in Castro County.
The crash occurred April 11, around 10:15 a.m. on SH 86, about 5 miles East of Dimmitt.
John Hubert Wheeler, 53, of Grove, Oklahoma was driving a 2002 GMC Sonoma with passenger Leonard Mitchell Williams, 46, of Drumright, Oklahoma.
The vehicle was heading westbound on SH 86. Wheeler drove across the eastbound lane of traffic and entered the south barrow ditch. Wheeler overcorrected to the right, and the vehicle entered back onto the roadway and entered a side skid before overturning several times.
The vehicle came to rest in the north barrow ditch facing northeast.
Leonard Mitchell was transported to Plains Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.
John Wheeler was transported to the Plains Memorial Hospital in Dimmitt, TX, and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Flip Taylor.
