Rain chances up, temps down

48° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). It is likely, however, Lubbock will drop below that before midnight (which would be the low for day). Lubbock’s April 12 average low is 44° and the high 74°. The record low for the date is 22° (set in 1977) and the record high 96° (set in 1972).