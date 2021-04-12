Rain chances up, temps down

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Changes, significant changes, are underway. After a weekend of mild weather and warmth - Lubbock’s high Sunday was 87° - the next few days bring an increasing chance of rain and chilly temperatures.
A strong cold front moved through the viewing area before sunrise, bringing gusty wind, patchy blowing dust, and quite a chill. Clouds will be increasing today behind the front. Highs will be about 20 degrees lower than yesterday. My forecast high for Lubbock is 66°.
The strongest winds today were this morning. Speeds will gradually diminish through the afternoon. Still breezy. Expect to feel cold if you are in the wind and not dressed to block it from reaching your skin.
I do not expect any rain today. Tonight, however, some of us may hear some thunder. It is most likely over the southeastern viewing area.
Rain chances will increase slightly tomorrow and tomorrow night. Then rain is looking likely, at times, Wednesday through Thursday. I expect that at some point during that time you will receive some rain. In general, amounts will be light.
There may be occasional thunder. This is most likely over the southeastern viewing area. Showers accompanied by thunder may product rain totals of a quarter to half inch.
Severe Weather Awareness Day
This year’s Severe Weather Awareness Day will be virtual. Designed for students, teachers can sign up for one of three 50-minute sessions scheduled for Friday, April 23, here: https://www.sciencespectrum.org/school-group-events/
Lubbock Climatology
87°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, 13 degrees above the average for the date. The April 11 record high is 94° (set in 1972).
48° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). It is likely, however, Lubbock will drop below that before midnight (which would be the low for day). Lubbock’s April 12 average low is 44° and the high 74°. The record low for the date is 22° (set in 1977) and the record high 96° (set in 1972).
No precipitation was recorded yesterday at the Lubbock airport. The total for April is 0.00″, which is 0.45″ below average for the month-to-date. The year-to-date total is 3.56″, which is 0.61″ above average.
Lubbock’s season-to-date snowfall total (recorded at the airport) is 12.0″, which is 3.9″ above the average-to-date. The snow season runs from July 1 to June 30. That’s just the period of reckoning, it doesn’t mean it snows here in June or July.
Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:16 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:19 AM CDT.
