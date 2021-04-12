Rain returns to the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -After being in the 80s yesterday, thermometers struggled to make the 60s today for most of the region. A strong cold front rolled across the region this morning with winds of 35-45 mph and colder temps.
Over the remainder of the week it will be colder than normal with plenty of clouds and a chance of rain.
As for those temperatures, mostly in the 40s and afternoon highs likely in the 50s to near 60 in communities over the South Plains.
Rain should return to the area tomorrow and continue through the week with a decreasing chance by late Friday and over the coming weekend.
Rainfall amounts may vary from tenths of an inch to near one inch in eastern areas of the area.
As we look toward next weekend another strong cold front will keep it chilly Saturday and Sunday and rain chances will drop. However, temps will also fall into the 30s as far south as Lubbock by then.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.