Cheerful news: Texas Tech Spirit Squad takes home several national titles in Daytona

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Here is some news to cheer about: the Texas Tech Pom Squad claimed their sixth national title this weekend at the collegiate cheer and dance competition in Daytona Florida.
Both pom and jazz placed first in their division for the third time.
“We don’t even celebrate at the end of practice. We will celebrate when we are in that water with the trophy and the banner. I cant tell you how many time we talked about that. We had that belief in ourselves that that is how our season is going to end”
And that’s exactly what happened, senior Holly Skillings says their win hit different because the pandemic brought new challenges.
For several months, the team practiced together through zoom.
“For me, I didn’t really have a place to dance. I dancing on my carpet with my dogs running around and that was definitely a challenge in itself,” Skillings said.
Head coach Erin Alvarado says those challenges didn’t slow their spirits.
“We were like, we don’t want anyone to say ‘Oh, pandemic, covid that’s why they aren’t standing in straight lines. It sounds so ridiculous, but things we pride ourselves on,” Alvarado said.
For Skillings, this year was special, not only because it was her last dance, but because last year’s tournament was cancelled.
“This season, especially the veterans, the seniors we walked about how every single practice you have to live like it is you last ever practice and I really think that changed our mindsets to just give everything we have into every single moment, every opportunity that were given and I think that’s what brough the two championships home for us,” Skillings said.
The season ended just as they hoped: on the beach, with another national title.
“It was surreal to hold the trophies and the banners and to represent Texas Tech, its really just an amazing feeling,” Skillings said.
Another winner was raider red, who won first in the mascot category and the cheer squad placed second, only one point behind Oklahoma State.
