Consider This: Tech Made the Right Choice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Within minutes, the sudden news of coach Chris Beard’s departure from Texas Tech for in state rival Texas, hurled our former coach from the top of Lubbock’s most liked list straight to the top of Lubbock’s most disliked.
And for good reason. But University officials wasted no time and never looked back. The search committee made the decision to elevate coach Mark Adams to head coach.
And just as fast as Beard fell from grace, Texas Tech turned a sour community into one of enthusiasm, excitement and optimism.
Kudos to athletic director Kirby Hocutt and the entire selection committee for not only making the best choice but doing it in style.
Consider This:
Growing the most successful basketball program in tech history is not the responsibility of Adams and his staff alone. We, the fans play a major role come next season to fill the arena every game, especially when the longhorns come to town and help show Chris beard what it’s like to lose to the red and black.
Congratulations Coach Adams and Wreck ‘em Tech!
‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.
