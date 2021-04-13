Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today:
A team of thieves are targeting elderly women in area stores.
- Police say the men, who reportedly have foreign accents, distract the women with conversations to steal items from their purses.
- Women are urged to be alert and keep an eye on your purse.
- Kase Wilbank’s spoke with police so people know what to look for: Elderly women targeted in multiple wallet thefts at Lubbock stores
A Muleshoe band director is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor.
- William Shelly, 61, admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
- He now faces 10 years to life in prison.
- Read more here: Band director pleads guilty, admits to engaging in sexual contact with ’13 or 14′ year old
Protests continued overnight in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
- Demonstrations started over the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright by police.
- At least 40 have been arrested. The officer who shot Wright has been identified as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force.
- Read the latest here: GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
The prosecution could rest today in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
- Several experts testified, saying Chauvin’s actions caused the death of George Floyd.
- Closing arguments could begin next week.
- Live coverage will be found here later today: Defense set to take turn in former officer’s trial in Floyd death
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.