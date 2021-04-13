Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Thieves targeting area elderly women in stores, protests continue in Minnesota, prosecution could rest today in Chauvin trial

By Michael Cantu | April 13, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT - Updated April 13 at 5:55 AM

On Daybreak Today:

A team of thieves are targeting elderly women in area stores.

A Muleshoe band director is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor.

Protests continued overnight in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The prosecution could rest today in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

