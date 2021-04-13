Lubbock Health Department suspends giving J&J vaccine after FDA issues ‘pause’

“It’s unfortunate, but I think the right decision is to err always on the side of safety,” Wells said. “If they see a trend or a couple of cases, it’s important to put that hold and actually let the scientists look at the data. These are new vaccines. I do believe they’re safe. We just need to have that secondary review because this came up. I think after that group meets they’ll make the right recommendation for the entire United States and the City’s going to follow those recommendations.”