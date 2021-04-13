Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on US 84

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning on U.S. 84, between Lubbock and Shallowater.
DPS responded to the crash just before 5:30 a.m., northwest of FM 2641. The driver of a SUV was traveling eastbound when they spotted a person in the roadway. The driver swerved to try and avoid striking the person, according to DPS. The driver ended up rolling and striking the person as a result.
The pedestrian died on scene. The driver was taken the hospital with head and neck injuries.
U.S. 84 eastbound traffic was being diverted onto County Road 1600 following the crash.
