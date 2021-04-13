KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harley

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Harley, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter about a month.
Staff say she is very playful, but will do better with a more laid back dog that likes to lay. She is up to date on his shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Tuesday, April 13, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
