Lubbock man identified after dying while trimming tree in March

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified a man who’s body was recovered after being pronounced dead while trimming a tree on March 16, 2021.
Lubbock Fire and Police recovered the body of 67-year-old Ismael Castillo, who’s body was found in a tree in Central Lubbock.
A neighbor noticed Castillo hanging in the tree and called 911.
Lubbock Fire Rescue said the call came in at 2:58 p.m. LFR, first on scene, noticed Castillo hanging in the tree upside down.
LFR spoke to neighbors who say they saw the person trimming their tree hanging. Another neighbor had stated they last heard the chainsaw going at approximately 1:30 p.m.
A Celebration of Life Mass was held at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.
