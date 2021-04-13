Lubbock man indicted on charge of indecency with child with sexual contact

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - David Lowe, 37, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of indecency with a child with sexual contact.
The police report says on Nov 7, 2020, the victim’s mother reported a sexual assault to police.
The mother found evidence on the victim’s phone where the victim talked about being sexually assaulted.
The victim told police it happened about four years ago, sometime during June of 2016, while she was at a friend’s house riding ATVs.
According to the police report, Lowe was riding with the victim and he was sitting in front of the victim. Lowe reached back and grabbed the victim’s hand and shoved it in the front of his pants and asked the victim to perform a sexual act. The victim was 8-years-old when it happened.
David Lowe was given a polygraph test which he failed.
According to court documents, Lowe told investigators that “it might have happened that he was drinking.” Also saying he was drinking a lot back then, and that it could have happened but he thinks he would remember it. Lowe also said he could confess to doing it, but it’s not true,
Lowe later denied doing anything and was allowed to leave the police department.
David Lowe was later arrested, and was released from jail the same day after posting a $40,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.