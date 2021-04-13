Man accused of holding 11 National Guardsmen transporting vaccines at gunpoint indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Arizona man was indicted Tuesday accused of cutting off and holding 11 National Guardsmen at gunpoint transporting COVID-19 vaccines to Matador, Texas last month.
Larry Harris, 66, is charged with threat of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and impersonating a public servant. Harris is still being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $44,000.
On the morning of March 22, Harris reportedly followed three National Guardsmen vans from Love’s Travel Station on East Regis Street in Lubbock. Idalou police say Harris tried multiple times to run the vans off of the roadway when he eventually turned his vehicle into oncoming traffic on Highway 62/82 and stopped the vans.
That’s when investigators say Harris pointed a gun at an unarmed guardsmen, identified himself as a detective and demanded to search the vehicles. Harris reportedly ordered the rest of the unarmed guardsmen out of their vehicles at gunpoint.
Harris told police he originally thought the people in the vans had kidnapped a woman and child, but all 11 of the guardsmen were in uniform.
Idalou police say Harris had a loaded Colt 1911 pistol .45 Caliber, an additional loaded magazine and another loaded magazine in his truck. He was taken into custody without incident.
None of the guardsman were injured.
If convicted, Harris could face up to 30 years in prison.
