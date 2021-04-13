Mayor celebrates 100,000 vaccinations at Civic Center but says Lubbockites need to pick up the vaccination rate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s mass vaccination site hit 100,000 vaccinations administered as of last week and in celebration, pies were thrown in the faces of Mayor Dan Pope and Councilman Steve Massengale, but Mayor Pope says amid the celebration, Lubbockites need to pick up the pace of getting vaccinated.
From the Civic Center, 106,000 people so far have been vaccinated with around 30,000-40,000 others vaccinated at alternative Lubbock spots, according to Lubbock Health Department Director, Katherine Wells.
“About 60 percent of our over 65 population are fully vaccinated. I’d like to see more of them fully vaccinated. They’re the most vulnerable,” said Mayor Pope.
The civic center vaccination site is closing in three weeks, but leaders say there are other options to get the shot including The Mahon Library, which will become a vaccination site very soon. Certain pharmacies and doctor’s offices will be distributing the vaccine as well as some pop-up sites that will come to life around town.
“We are not going away. We’ll be at the First Friday Art Trail, Cinco de Mayo, Juneteenth. We are going to come to the people.”
Katherine Wells says on average, 15,000 thousand people are being vaccinated at the Civic Center each week.
“We are going to be taking Johnson and Johnson walkins and I encourage anyone who wants to get the shot, come out to the Civic Center and get that vaccine.”
Katherine Wells is also asking for younger people to make the effort to get the shot, saying the number of people interested in vaccines has decreased.
“All of those young people that want to travel or go home for the summer, please get vaccinated.”
Now, Mayor Pope is saying when we get to two-hundred thousand vaccinations, he’ll take on another challenge that will be a step above a pie being thrown at his face.
For more information on appointments at the Civic Center, visit https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/covid-19-vaccine-clinic
