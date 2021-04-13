National Safe Digging Month kicks off following historic winter storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Since 2008, April has been designated National Safe Digging Month to encourage safe digging practices for any project. Following historic winter storms, gusty winds, hail, and flooding that may have caused significant tree and landscape damage in some areas. Atmos Energy reminds all residents and business owners to call 811 and have underground utility lines marked before removing deep rooted tree stumps or shrubbery. Call 811 is a free service that is mandated by law. Also following any storm, it is important to clear the area around natural gas meters from trash or debris to help cleanup crews see above ground infrastructure and avoid striking any natural gas facilities.