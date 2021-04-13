Rain and Chilly Temps this Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Thanks to some sunshine the afternoon high was 67 degrees and it added enough instability that aided the development of rain.
A few storms produced some pea and marble hail over the South Plains. In Seminole the hail looked like snow with 1 to 3 inches in depth.
Rainfall amounts were as light as few hundredths of an inch to over one-half in some eastern counties.
Rain stays in the forecast for the remainder of the week and coverage should be better over the area.
I’m not expecting severe weather, but some storms will be capable of winds of 40+mph and small hail this week.
The temperatures will remain well below normal for the week with lows around 40 degrees and highs in the 50s both Wednesday and Thursday. While Friday will warm to the low 60s another cold front means a colder weekend.
In fact, freezing temps may return to the northern South Plains this weekend and Lubbock may fall close to freezing if skies clear over the weekend.
We’ll keep you up to date on the freeze potential through the week.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.