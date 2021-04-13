Some chilly rain on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Time is running out to qualify for the $1,000 grand prize in our Rain Gauge Giveaway! Plus, there is some rain in my forecast the next few days. There’s also some thunder, considerable cloud cover, very cool days, and some very chilly nights.
Our chance of rain is on the rise. At the same time, temperatures will continue below average for mid-April. Amounts will be light, though we could see amounts greater than a quarter inch with thundershowers.
While an occasional rumble of thunder may be heard nearly anywhere in the KCBD viewing area, it’s most likely over the southeastern viewing area.
Day by Day Forecast
This Morning - Mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly! Wind chills in the 30s will be common through mid-morning.
This Afternoon - A slight chance of light rain with isolated thunder possible - mainly in the southeastern viewing area. Otherwise cloudy and chilly with highs near 60 degrees, give or take a degree or two. The chance of measurable rain is slight at 20 percent. The wind, from the east around 10 to 20 mph, will add a chill.
Tonight - A slight chance of light rain with the rumble of thunder possible. The chance of measurable rain increases to 30 percent. Otherwise cloudy and very chilly with lows ranging from the upper 30s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-40s in the east.
Wednesday - Occasional spotty rain showers. A few isolated thundershowers are possible. The chance of measurable rain increases to 50 percent for the day (over the 12-hour period). Tomorrow otherwise will be cloudy and chilly with highs from near 50 to the mid-50s.
Wednesday Night - Scattered rain showers are likely and the rumble of thunder possible. The chance of measurable rain continues at about 50 percent (over the 12-hour period). Continued chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s.
Thursday - Scattered rain showers are likely and thunder is possible. The chance of measurable rain continues at about 50 percent for the day (12-hour period). Otherwise cloudy and chilly with highs from the upper 40s to mid-50s.
Friday - Rain chances drop off to a slight chance, to about 20 percent. Otherwise the day and night will be mostly cloudy and somewhat windy.
To reiterate, there may be occasional thunder. This is most likely over the southeastern viewing area. Showers accompanied by thunder may product rain totals of a quarter to half inch.
Severe Weather Awareness Day
This year’s Severe Weather Awareness Day will be virtual. Designed for students, teachers can sign up for one of three 50-minute sessions scheduled for Friday, April 23, here: https://www.sciencespectrum.org/school-group-events/
