United makes changes to COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tech campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the United Supermarkets Arena on April 15, 2021, will shift to administer the Moderna two-dose vaccine in light of the federal pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccination. Participants in the clinic should plan for a second dose of the Moderna vaccine in four weeks. The second dose will be reserved for participants and will be administered at the United Supermarkets Arena on May 10, May 12 and May 13.