29-year-old indicted after North Lubbock murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gabriel Mendoza, 29, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of murder.
The victim, 25-year-old Yajaira Lizette Monsivais, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Monsivais was transported by EMS to University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.
Lubbock Police Officers responded to a shots fired call shortly after 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 300 block of Avenue T.
The initial investigation found Gabriel Lee Mendoza and his brother were involved in an argument over a stolen firearm.
According to the arrest warrant, Mendoza told someone that he was going to kill his brother over the firearm. A witness told police Mendoza carried a long rifle out of the house when Monsivais and Mendoza’s brother arrived. Mendoza was seen firing a rifle in the direction on Monsivais’ vehicle and she and Mendoza’s brother attempted to leave the area. The vehicle immediately returned and the witness saw the brother holding Monsavais, who was bleeding.
Monsivais was the only person struck by gunfire. Mendoza fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
The Metro Unit obtained a murder warrant for Mendoza, and with the assistance of the Texas Anti-Gang Center received information that Mendoza was at a residence in the 200 block of Avenue U.
Gabriel Mendoza has been in jail since Feb. 26, 2021, on a $500,000 bond.
