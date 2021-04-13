29-year-old indicted after North Lubbock murder

According to the arrest warrant, Mendoza told someone that he was going to kill his brother over the firearm. A witness told police Mendoza carried a long rifle out of the house when Monsivais and Mendoza’s brother arrived. Mendoza was seen firing a rifle in the direction on Monsivais’ vehicle and she and Mendoza’s brother attempted to leave the area. The vehicle immediately returned and the witness saw the brother holding Monsavais, who was bleeding.