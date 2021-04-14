Cactus Theater opening for shows in May while undergoing upgrades inside

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Cactus Theater will soon be opening their doors for shows for the first time in over a year.
The owner Darryl Holland said before they open their doors, the owner is repairing and -upgrading- the inside, after the winter freeze caused flood damage inside.
“As a historic theater and the last of it’s kind in Lubbock, its important to keep this going,”
For the first time in 83 years, the aisles and stage collected dust.
“We have been entirely optimistic, but it has been a time of uncertainty,” Holland said.
Venues across the country are struggling financially and relief programs-like the save our stages funding- are hard to come by.
“we were sitting there waiting to apply, but we couldn’t. Still looking for some help there,” Holland said.
To make it worse, the winter storm caused the pipes to burst and the theater flooded.
“It was one of those things where we took the steps to move forward with some of the projects that we have been wanting to do and we knew we would be down for a while so we decided to push forward with the seating,” Holland said.
Owner Darryl Holland says it was the perfect opportunity to upgrade the carpet, seating, ceiling and more.
“The long term benefits are going to be amazing for the patrons, for the building,” Holland said.
While they complete repairs, they continue to book shows and bring life back into this theater.
“Not only these renovations to consider, but also the touring acts. Who is available to do shows? Of course, we have a lot of local productions, but the touring acts. Not many of them are touring right now,” Holland said.
Tickets for seven shows are now available online and stay tuned for more shows.
