Covenant Children’s launches new Champions for Children campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Covenant Health Foundation will kick-off a two-week community wide fundraising campaign, Champions for Children, benefitting Covenant Children’s and its excellent care for kids on April 14. As the only licensed children’s hospital in West Texas, countless children and families have been impacted through the life-saving care received at Children’s.
With more than 90 individual participating locations, this program will be an opportunity for communities across the South Plains to support this crucial ongoing work. Guests inside participating businesses can give $1 (or more!) at checkout to support Covenant Children’s. Where available, the guest can also write their name on a Children’s kite to be displayed at the business. All proceeds raised over the two-week campaign will support local children cared for at our facility.
Some participating businesses include:
Albarran’s
Buffalo Wild Wings
Capital Pizza
Chinese Kitchen
Dairy Queen
Ike’s Woodfire Grill
Keva Juice
Maj Boutique
Mighty Wash
Picoso’s
Play Street Museum
Taco Villa
United Supermarkets
Walk-On’s
And more!
For more information on participating businesses and more on how to donate, visit: covenantchildrens.org.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.