107,808 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far by Lubbock Public Health Dept.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department conducted COVID-19 vaccine clinics on April 13, 2021. During these clinics, 1,207 people received vaccinations. The following is a breakdown of clinic results since vaccines became available to the Public Health Department:
- December 2020 - 2,086 vaccinations administered
- January 2021 - 20,347 vaccinations: 18,007 first doses, 2,340 second doses
- February 2021 - 33,342 vaccinations: 17,911 first doses, 15,431second doses
- March 2021 - 40,096 vaccinations: 19,648 first doses, 20,449 second doses
- April 1, 2021 - 3,162 vaccinations: 1,618 first doses, 1,544 second doses
- April 6, 2021 - 1,716 vaccinations: 129 first doses, 1,156 second doses, 431 J&J doses
- April 7, 2021 - 1,392 vaccinations: 113 first doses, 812 second doses, 468 J&J doses
- April 8, 2021 - 2,194 vaccinations: 164 first doses, 1,417 second doses, 613 J&J doses
- April 9, 2021 - 75 J&J doses
- April 10, 2021 - 2,266 vaccinations: 110 first doses, 1,364 second doses, 792 J&J doses
- April 13, 2021 - 1,207 vaccinations: 247 first doses, 960 second doses
Through the Lubbock Public Health Department, 60,033 individuals have received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination, 44,979 have received their second doses, and 2,304 have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The total number of doses administered by the Public Health Department is 107,808.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.