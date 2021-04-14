Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

City adjusts after J&J pause, CDC to look into blood clot issues, new deadline set on Afghanistan troop withdrawal

KCBD's Daybreak Today - April 14
By Michael Cantu | April 14, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 7:08 AM

On Daybreak Today,

The Lubbock Health Department halted the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at its clinics.

What will the weather be like today?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet today to investigate reports of blood clots linked to the J&J vaccine.

Rescue efforts are underway after stormy conditions caused a boat off the Louisiana coast to capsize.

The Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot Duante Wright resigned on Tuesday along with the city’s police chief.

President Joe Biden set a Sept. 11 deadline for U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan.

