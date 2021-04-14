Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
The Lubbock Health Department halted the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at its clinics.
- The city says there are plenty of Moderna vaccines available this week.
- Kase Wilbank’s spoke with those at the Lubbock Health Department to get some insight into what people can now expect: Lubbock Health Department suspends giving J&J vaccine after FDA issues ‘pause’
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet today to investigate reports of blood clots linked to the J&J vaccine.
- Six women, between 18-and-48, developed rare blood clots within 13 days of getting a shot.
- The CDC is expected to update its recommendations today.
- Read the latest here: US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Rescue efforts are underway after stormy conditions caused a boat off the Louisiana coast to capsize.
- The Coast Guard is having trouble responding because of high winds.
- Only six people have been rescued, many more are still unaccounted for.
- Read the latest here: Coast Guard rescues 6 of 19 people on capsized boat off Louisiana Coast, search continues
The Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot Duante Wright resigned on Tuesday along with the city’s police chief.
- Brooklyn Center’s mayor says the city was preparing to fire Officer Kim Porter.
- The police chief said Porter meant to grab her taser but fired her gun by mistake.
- Read more here: GRAPHIC: Decision expected on charges for officer who shot Daunte Wright
President Joe Biden set a Sept. 11 deadline for U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan.
- The president said a May 1 withdrawal would not be possible.
- President Biden is scheduled to discuss the plan this afternoon.
- Read more here: US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11
