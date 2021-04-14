Extra Innings Scores & Highlights for Tuesday, April 13

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores for Tuesday night:
SOFTBALL
Frenship 7 Abilene 6
Plainview 13 Tascosa 1
Monterey 23 Abilene Cooper 1
Crosbyton 10 Sundown 4
Lamesa 17 Muleshoe 0
Andrews vs. Seminole ppd (hail) rescheduled for Wednesday
Sudan 16 Hale Center 11
Floydada 13 Lockney 2
Childress 13 Roosevelt 11
Slaton 7 Abernathy 5
Sweetwater 20 Levelland 5
Coronado 8 Abilene Wylie 7
New Deal 8 Ralls 7
Idalou 13 Shallowater 2
BASEBALL
Smyer 7 Tahoka 4
Ropes 14 Seagraves 1
New Home 18 Morton 2
Andrews at Seminole ppd. hail rescheduled for Wednesday
Snyder 2 Estacado 1
Coronado 15 Monterey 1
Bushland 14 Tulia 4
Valley 6 Claude 2
New Deal 16 Olton 1
Abernathy 12 Roosevelt 2
Littlefield 16 Brownfield 4
Levelland 6 Big Spring 5
Denver City 12 Trinity Christian 11
Frenship 12 Midland 2
Lubbock High 2 Abilene Cooper 1
Childress 10 Idalou 7
