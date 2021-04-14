Extra Innings Scores & Highlights for Tuesday, April 13

By Pete Christy | April 13, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 11:01 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores for Tuesday night:

SOFTBALL

Frenship 7 Abilene 6

Plainview 13 Tascosa 1

Monterey 23 Abilene Cooper 1

Crosbyton 10 Sundown 4

Lamesa 17 Muleshoe 0

Andrews vs. Seminole ppd (hail) rescheduled for Wednesday

Sudan 16 Hale Center 11

Floydada 13 Lockney 2

Childress 13 Roosevelt 11

Slaton 7 Abernathy 5

Sweetwater 20 Levelland 5

Coronado 8 Abilene Wylie 7

New Deal 8 Ralls 7

Idalou 13 Shallowater 2

BASEBALL

Smyer 7 Tahoka 4

Ropes 14 Seagraves 1

New Home 18 Morton 2

Andrews at Seminole ppd. hail rescheduled for Wednesday

Snyder 2 Estacado 1

Coronado 15 Monterey 1

Bushland 14 Tulia 4

Valley 6 Claude 2

New Deal 16 Olton 1

Abernathy 12 Roosevelt 2

Littlefield 16 Brownfield 4

Levelland 6 Big Spring 5

Denver City 12 Trinity Christian 11

Frenship 12 Midland 2

Lubbock High 2 Abilene Cooper 1

Childress 10 Idalou 7

