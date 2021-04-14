Hype Over ‘One and Done’ Vaccine Cools Off for a While

So what about the more than 2600 who have already been given the J&J at the Civic Center or through other providers in Lubbock? So far, there have been no adverse reactions from the single dose vaccine here in Lubbock or among the 500,000 doses given statewide. But, how would you know if you might be developing a blood clot after the vaccine? Dr. Cook says “So things like headache, things like blurry vision, or numbness on one side, or the other side, like a stroke or something like that.” He says if you have any problems within 2 weeks of getting the J&J, tell your doctor that you received the vaccine. Other symptoms, according to the CDC, may include abdominal pain, leg pain and shortness of breath.