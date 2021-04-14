Police identify person in fatal East Lubbock crash Tuesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Major crash investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are investigating a fatal crash in East Lubbock that happened Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the intersection of East 19th Street and Canyon Lakes Drive just before 8:00 a.m.
Officers found Shelby Mann, 57, with moderate injuries. He was taken to Covenant Medical Center where he died two hours later.
Investigators say Mann was headed east in the 1100 block of East 19th Street in the left turn lane when he attempted to turn north onto Canyon Lakes Drive and was struck by a tractor-trailer headed west.
No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.