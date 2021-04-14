Levelland man arrested, charged with aggravated kidnapping

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland man was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a habitation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after kicking in the door to a Lubbock house and punching a woman in the face.
It happened on Monday, April 12 around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of 68th Street.
The police report says 35-year-old Justin Lee Solano demanded the woman, who is an ex-girlfriend, leave with him and he began pulling her towards the door. He threatened her as she kept refusing to go with him.
Solano forced the woman into a vehicle and took the keys from her. He drove away with her inside the car.
When police arrived, the officer saw the door was damaged and could not be secured.
At around 10 p.m., officers started to leave the residence to search for Solano and the woman. Officers stopped the vehicle as it pulled back into the driveway. The woman was in the passenger seat of the truck. Her face was swollen and noticeably frightened, according to the report.
Solano was arrested on the scene and charged with burglary with intent to commit a felony, aggravated kidnapping and unauthorized used of a motor vehicle.
He was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is being held on a combined bond of $60,000.
