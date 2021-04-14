Rain, cold temps continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another chilly day for the region with afternoon highs only in the 40s and 50s once again over the South Plains.
The weather pattern stays the same tomorrow with rain still in the forecast, along with those cold temperatures.
Friday will bring some sunshine and gusty northwest winds and that will lead to some warmer temperatures. It’s a brief warmup because a cold front will roll through the region once again Friday night.
That means a chilly Saturday with a slim chance of rain.
Sunday should be slightly warmer with some sunshine and still a low chance of much needed moisture.
Next week looks warmer and still possibly some rain chances by mid-week.
