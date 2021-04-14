Chilly rain with a few thundershowers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered showers and a few thundershowers are likely, at times, through Thursday. Most spots in the KCBD viewing area will receive only light amounts of rain. Where the showers are accompanied by thunder, however, there may be brief downpours.
Any thundershower also may produce pea to marble size hail and strong gusts.
It is also going to be chilly, with lows in the 40s and highs only in the 50s today and tomorrow. The lows are not far from average. The highs, however, are nearly 20 degrees below mid-April averages.
Rain totals are included near the end of this post and are updated as of 12 PM CDT Wednesday.
Day by Day Forecast
Today - Scattered rain showers - though thunder remains possible, and where it occurs there may be brief downpours. Cloudy and chilly with highs in the 50s. Chance of measurable precipitation about 50 percent for any given spot in the KCBD viewing area. Wind easterly from 8 to 18 mph.
Tonight - Scattered rain showers, isolated thunder, cloudy, chilly. Lows from the upper 30s northwest to mid-40s south and east. Chance of measurable precipitation about 50 percent.
Thursday - Scattered rain showers, thunder possible, cloudy, chilly. Highs similar to todays, from near 50 degrees to the mid-50s. The chance of measurable precipitation continues about 50 percent.
Thursday Night - Scattered rain showers, isolated thunder, cloudy, chilly. Lows mostly in the 40s. Chance of additional measurable precipitation about 40%.
Friday - A slight chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Otherwise mostly cloudy with a windy afternoon. Highs in the 60s. The chance of measurable precipitation drops to about 20 percent.
Saturday - A slim chance of a shower, mostly cloudy, breezy, chilly. Lows in the 30s, with freezing temperatures possible over the northwestern KCBD viewing area. Highs in the 50s.
Possible Freeze
Freezing temperatures, 32°F and below, may return to the KCBD viewing area this weekend. This is most likely in the northwestern South Plains. As of this morning, I expect Lubbock to fall into the mid-30s.
As temperatures fall there may be some light wintry showers over the western viewing area Saturday night and/or Sunday morning. If so, they will be very light. I don’t expect any wintry accumulation on roads.
Watch our forecast for potential changes and updates.
Time Is Running Out
Time is running out to qualify for the $1,000 grand prize in our Rain Gauge Giveaway! Plus, there is some rain in my forecast the next few days. To enter the our Rain Gauge Giveaway, and for your chance to win the $1,000 prize, visit the contest section here. There’s a link near the top of the page (after closing this story). But get it done before Friday.
As of 12:30 PM CDT today, the Lubbock airport had recorded 2.32″ of precipitation since March 1.
Severe Weather Awareness Day
This year’s Severe Weather Awareness Day will be virtual. Designed for students, teachers can sign up for one of three 50-minute sessions scheduled for Friday, April 23, here: https://www.sciencespectrum.org/school-group-events/
Precipitation Totals
The Lubbock airport has recorded 0.01 inch of rain today so far, and just a trace yesterday. The total precipitation at the Lubbock airport this month so far is 0.01″. That is 0.53″ below the average for the month to date. The total for the year to date is 3.57″, which is 0.53″ above average.
Rain totals through 12:30 PM CDT from the around the KCBD viewing area, courtesy of the Texas Tech West Texas Mesonet (in inches):
1.16 Seminole
0.68 Lake Alan Henry
0.49 South Plains 3ENE
0.45 Guthrie
0.43 Jayton
0.40 Aspermont
0.40 Gail
0.38 Vigo Park
0.36 Estelline
0.35 Turkey
0.26 Fluvanna
0.25 Spur
0.18 Hackberry
0.17 Tulia
0.16 Paducah
0.16 Post
0.13 Childress
0.13 White River Lake
0.12 Aiken
0.12 Knox City
0.12 Roaring Springs
0.10 Rotan
0.09 Northfield
0.08 Hart
0.07 Silverton
0.06 McAdoo
0.05 Floydada
0.05 Graham
0.05 O’Donnell
0.04 Fluvanna
0.02 Memphis
0.01 Anton
0.01 Caprock Canyons
0.01 Levelland
0.01 Plains
0.01 Snyder
0.01 Sundown
0.01 Tahoka
0.01 Tatum
Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby. The characters following each community above refer to the automated weather station location in miles and the direction from the community’s center. That typically is the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. “Seminole 2NNE” is the station approximately two miles north-northeast of the center of Seminole. Rainfall in Seminole may have been less or greater.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.