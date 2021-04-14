Public Health Department to Offer Additional Doses of Moderna Vaccine This Week

Provided by Lubbock Health Department
The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will offer an additional 500 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on each of this week’s remaining clinic dates.
Public Health Department, Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall
Thursday, April 15, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment for dose one of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, visit mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine or call the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933. There will also be a limited number of walk-up appointments available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Additional vaccine clinics will be held next week. If you are 18 years of age or older, please do not wait to get your vaccine. The final day of operation for the Public Health Department HUB site located at the Civic Center will be Saturday, May 1, 2021.