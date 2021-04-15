Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
A public hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m. today on possible changes to Lubbock’s city charter.
- Some of the proposed changes include salary changes for council members.
- You can attend in-person or by Zoom.
- Get those details here: Charter Review Committee
Lubbock police continue searching for a murder suspect.
- Investigators say Pedro Erevia cut off his ankle monitor last month and escaped house arrest.
- He is awaiting trial for the 1997 murder of Steven Johnson.
- Get more details here: Police searching for murder suspect who cut off GPS bracelet while awaiting trial
The search continues for 12 people missing after a boat capsized off the Louisiana coast.
- One person has died but another six have been rescued.
- The liftboat capsized Tuesday afternoon because of strong winds.
- Get the latest here: 1 dead, 6 rescued, search on for 12 others after boat capsizes south of Louisiana
A decision still has not been made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.
- Members of an advisory panel say they need more data before making any recommendations.
- The CDC recommended the vaccine be paused after six reports of rare blood clots.
- Get more details here: J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence
A former police officer will appear in court today after being charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.
- Police say Officer Kim Potter shot Wright by mistake when she grabbed her gun instead of her taser.
- Wright’s family attorney says she should be held accountable.
- Read more here: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
