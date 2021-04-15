Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

City charter hearing takes place today, man wanted after allegedly cutting off ankle monitor, search continues after boat capsizes off Gulf Coast

KCBD Daybreak Today - April 15
By Michael Cantu | April 15, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 7:13 AM

On Daybreak Today,

A public hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m. today on possible changes to Lubbock’s city charter.

  • Some of the proposed changes include salary changes for council members.
  • You can attend in-person or by Zoom.
  • Get those details here: Charter Review Committee

What will the weather be like today?

Lubbock police continue searching for a murder suspect.

The search continues for 12 people missing after a boat capsized off the Louisiana coast.

A decision still has not been made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

A former police officer will appear in court today after being charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.