Encouraging Hispanics to get the COVID-19 Vaccine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Did you know Hispanics are twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than Non-Hispanic whites?
That’s according to the CDC which adds that even though the danger is greater in that group, they are also less likely to get the vaccine to protect them from the illness. That’s why a group at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center called the Latino Medical Students Association is planning an event Saturday at Amigos United Supermarket to clear up what’s true and not true about the vaccine.
Dr. Felix Morales, Associate Dean of Student Affairs at the Texas Tech School of Medicine, is also the faculty advisor for the LSMA. He says, “We want definitely more people to be vaccinated across the board, regardless of your race or your ethnicity. But for especially our Hispanic community, we are behind in regards to the total numbers, just to make sure that they’re aware that the vaccine is safe. It’s available free of charge.”
Some common misconceptions about the vaccine include:
‘I can avoid Covid 19 by taking vitamin C, Zinc and herbal teas.’
‘The vaccine can cause infertility.’
‘Undocumented immigrants are not allowed to get the vaccine.”
All of those are, of course, not true and there are many other myths about the vaccine.
Dr. Morales says, “Our students have been trained to be able to answer any questions that might be, you know, a part of the misconceptions, any fears that they have, any anxieties.”
The event is scheduled on Saturday, April 17th at the Amigos United Supermarket at 112 North University between 10am and 2pm. Not only will medical students be available there to answer questions in English or Spanish, but they will also be prepared to help guide anyone through the process of setting up an appointment to receive the vaccine.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.