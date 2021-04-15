Expiration waiver for driver licenses has now ended

Many Texans are eligible to skip the trip to the office entirely by renewing their DL or ID card or changing their address online at Texas.gov. As of April 1, 2021, there were approximately 858,000 expired driver licenses in the DPS system. Of those, roughly 130,700 are eligible to renew online. Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-866-357-3639). The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions. (When you schedule an appointment, you will be notified if you are eligible to renew online.)