Flatland Cavalry to perform at Texas Tech’s 6th Annual Lubbock Lights

“While most of the Presidential Lecture & Performance Series shows have been on a pause this past year (I refer to it #OnlyIntermission to lift my spirits up), I am overjoyed that our local event, Lubbock Lights is able to continue” said Dóri Bosnyák, head of the Presidential Lecture & Performance Series. “Last year’s Lubbock Lights moved online to accommodate for COVID-19 safety and we had 10-times as many viewers as we would have been able to accommodate for in person at the Allen Theatre in a regular year. Seeing this lead me to confidently continue the virtual concept for 2021′s Lubbock Lights as we optimistically hope & plan for a fully live event in a year from now.”