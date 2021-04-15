Jayton-Girard ISD vehicle involved in rollover crash, 2 with minor injuries

Jayton-Girard ISD vehicle involved in rollover crash, 2 with minor injuries
A Jaton-Girard ISD vehicle traveling to Post was involved in a rollover crash Thursday morning on U.S. 380. (Source: Kent County Sheriff's Office)
By Chelsea Collinsworth | April 15, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 1:29 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Jayton-Girard ISD vehicle traveling to Post was involved in a rollover crash Thursday morning on U.S. 380.

A Jaton-Girard ISD vehicle traveling to Post was involved in a rollover crash Thursday morning on U.S. 380.
A Jaton-Girard ISD vehicle traveling to Post was involved in a rollover crash Thursday morning on U.S. 380. (Source: Kent County Sheriff's Office)

Kent County Sheriff William Scogin said a pickup truck pulling a trailer likely hydroplaned on wet roads. Two staff members suffered minor injuries and, according to Sheriff William, a bus transporting students was not involved in the crash. The accident happened on the westbound curve of U.S. 380 just before the intersection with U.S. 208.

Sheriff William said the pickup was transporting props and materials for Thursday’s Regional One-Act Play competition at Post High School.

JGISD rescheduled its One-Act Play performance for Friday. Its presentation of ‘Treasure Island’ will now be held in the Post auditorium at 7:00 p.m.

April 15 -- JGISD STAFF VEHICLE involved in rollover crash this morning en route to Post; no students involved; minor...

Posted by The Texas Spur on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.