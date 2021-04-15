Jayton-Girard ISD vehicle involved in rollover crash, 2 with minor injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Jayton-Girard ISD vehicle traveling to Post was involved in a rollover crash Thursday morning on U.S. 380.
Kent County Sheriff William Scogin said a pickup truck pulling a trailer likely hydroplaned on wet roads. Two staff members suffered minor injuries and, according to Sheriff William, a bus transporting students was not involved in the crash. The accident happened on the westbound curve of U.S. 380 just before the intersection with U.S. 208.
Sheriff William said the pickup was transporting props and materials for Thursday’s Regional One-Act Play competition at Post High School.
JGISD rescheduled its One-Act Play performance for Friday. Its presentation of ‘Treasure Island’ will now be held in the Post auditorium at 7:00 p.m.
