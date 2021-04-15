KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Astraya

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Astraya, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old shepherd mix.
Staff say she is very playful and would be great with older kids. Astraya is up to date on her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Thursday, April 15, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cujo.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.