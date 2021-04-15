LCU students volunteer at Lubbock nonprofits as part of expanded service project

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the last two weeks of class before finals, Lubbock Christian University students took a study break to serve.
LCU partnered with the Volunteer Center of Lubbock and United Supermarkets to expand its service projects this year.
About 200 students signed up to serve at nonprofits all over town as part of LCU for LBK.
Student body president Brady Chant helped plan the community-wide project.
“Honestly I love to serve people. I love to help people, giving back to the people that have loved on me, that have shown me nothing but love in this community, has been awesome,” Chant said.
Inside the Baker Conference Center, Chaps stuffed bags for the Catholic Charities organization and decorated some for Meals on Wheels.
Off campus, sophomore Paige Schneider got to play kickball at High Point Village.
“I just think it’s a great opportunity just to hang out with the community, get to know some people you probably wouldn’t on a day-to-day basis,” Schneider said.
At Caleb’s Closet, volunteers organized clothing for children in foster care.
Students also served at Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers, the Boys and Girls Club, the South Plains Food Bank and more.
“My professor cancelled class so we could come out and just do some things we haven’t done before and just get new experiences and just serve our community better,” Schneider said.
Chant is hoping the event opens up opportunities for students to go back to the nonprofits they served in the future.
“I hope that the students want to continue serving and they take opportunities around Lubbock and around the world, really, to serve others,” Chant said.
In the past, the university has done a service project called Collide, but it’s specifically for students in social clubs.
Thursday’s project was opened up to the entire campus, so anyone could get involved.
Chant says while this is the first service project like this at LCU, it won’t be the last.
He’s hoping students will get to volunteer through LCU for LBK every year.
