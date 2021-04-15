Lubbock businesses team up for ‘feed the heroes’ event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There’s a free breakfast for all first responders this weekend. Performance Motorcoaches and Boots and Badges Of South Plains teamed up to treat the first responders and nurses.
“The event going on to Saturday is basically feeding our first responders and their family just wanting to give back to our community,” said Casey Saiz, Marketing Development Manager at Performance Motorcoaches.
Other Lubbock businesses are helping by donating food and money to the event.
“We have McDonald’s helping out. They’re providing sausage patties. we have Bubbas 33 as well as Tumbleweed and Sage here. They’re very excited about that as well, said Saiz, “we have Floors to Your Door sponsoring, providing chairs. Just a lot of folks just really helping out where it’s needed in order to make this a successful event.”
The event is taking place at Performance Motorcoaches RV & Marine located at 10 U.S. 62 Frontage Rd, Wolfforth, TX 79382.
They’ll start serving breakfast at seven Saturday morning and will serve breakfast until they run out.
If you want more information or want to help donate, click here for Performance Motorcoaches RV & Marine’s Facebook page, or click here for the “Feed the Heroes” event page.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.