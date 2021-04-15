Weather “multi-mix” today and tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several weather elements are likely today, including fog, drizzle, rain, and thundershowers. You may want to allow extra drive time today and tonight due to the potential for areas of low visibility and wet pavement (and other surfaces).
Today through the early morning hours of Friday areas of low visibility in fog/drizzle are possible. I also expect additional spotty rain showers and isolated thundershowers. While I don’t anticipate severe weather, the stronger thundershowers may produce downpours, pea- to marble-size hail, and gusty winds.
Areas most likely to see/hear thundershowers are, like the previous two days, the southeastern and far eastern KCBD viewing area. Elsewhere the precipitation will be light. Very light, in fact, over the western viewing area.
Totals for the entire event may range up to a tenth of an inch out west near the state line, to near an inch where thundershowers occur. In between, including Lubbock, perhaps one- to three-tenths of an inch.
Rain event totals at the time of this post are listed at the end.
The fog and showers may linger into early morning. Then a cold front will sweep south through the viewing area returning much drier air to West Texas. Rain chances won’t disappear but will be quite low Friday through the weekend.
Friday will be partly sunny, windy, and warmer. Warmer being relative. Lubbock yesterday peaked at 51°, which is 24 degrees below the average high for mid-April. Most of us will see highs in the 60s tomorrow.
The warm-up will be brief, however, as the drier air behind the front is also chilly.
Possible Freeze
A freeze is likely over the northwestern viewing area Friday night into Saturday morning and again Saturday night into Sunday morning. It doesn’t look quite that cold in Lubbock. Based on today’s data. My forecast lows, however, are close. Watch for updates in the forecast section here on our Weather Page.
Rain Event Totals
Rain has been measured at most weather stations in the viewing area since Tuesday.
For this event, as of 8 AM Thursday, the Lubbock airport has recorded 0.03 inches of rain. That’s the total precipitation at the Lubbock airport this month so far. It’s 0.55″ below the average for the month to date. The total for the year to date is 3.59″, which is 0.52″ above average.
Rain totals from Tuesday through 8 AM Thursday from around the KCBD viewing area, courtesy of the Texas Tech West Texas Mesonet (in inches):
1.17 Seminole
0.78 Knox City
0.72 Lake Alan Henry
0.71 Jayton
0.52 Aspermont
0.52 Guthrie
0.51 S Plains 3ENE
0.42 Estelline
0.42 Gail
0.41 Vigo Park
0.39 Turkey
0.29 Fluvanna
0.28 Spur
0.26 Childress
0.26 Hackberry
0.25 Paducah
0.23 Northfield
0.19 Post
0.19 Tulia
0.18 Roaring Springs
0.18 White River Lake
0.14 Rotan
0.13 Aiken
0.09 Hart
0.09 McAdoo
0.09 Silverton
0.08 Floydada
0.08 Memphis
0.07 Graham
0.06 Caprock Canyons
0.06 O’Donnell
0.04 Slaton
0.04 Snyder
0.03 Levelland
0.03 Snyder SSW
0.03 Sundown
0.03 Tahoka
0.03 Tatum
0.02 Anton
0.02 Earth
0.02 Lamesa
0.01 Denver City
0.01 Morton
0.01 NW Lubbock
0.01 Plains
0.01 Ralls
0.01 Seagraves
0.01 Smyer
0.01 Wolfforth
Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby. The characters following each community above refer to the automated weather station location in miles and the direction from the community’s center. Typically, that’s the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. “Seminole 2NNE” is the station approximately two miles north-northeast of the center of Seminole. Rainfall in Seminole may have been less or greater.
