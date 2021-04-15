More Fog and Rain, then Wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Today’s maximum temperature was 25 degrees below normal, ending at 50 degrees. That was after a low of 45, which is the normal low for this time of year.
Lubbock did receive just under a tenth of an inch of rain with a chance for some more overnight.
Along with the rain dense fog will again develop on the South Plains. Visibility will drop to near zero in some areas, including Lubbock overnight into early Friday morning.
Remember to use low beam headlights, drive slower and allow more distance between you and the person in front of you in foggy conditions.
A fast moving cold front will bring gusty north winds tomorrow and allow some sunshine to help with afternoon temps.
I expect daytime highs to return to the mid to upper 50s in the northern South Plains and some near 70 degree temperatures in the southern areas Friday afternoon.
The brief warmup will be gone by late Friday as colder air follows the front with morning lows in the mid 30s in Lubbock by Saturday morning.
In fact, freezing or near freezing temps are likely over the northern South Plains both Saturday and Sunday morning.
The afternoon highs will drop back to the 50s for the weekend, but it should be a mixture of sun and clouds.
