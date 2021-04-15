Murder suspect arrested after anonymous tip to LCSO

**Release from Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office**
Lubbock, TX – The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest on 43 year old, Pedro Joel Erevia wanted on murder.
On April 15, 2021, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office arrested Pedro Erevia in the 800 block of Main Street, after receiving an anonymous tip of his whereabouts. Erevia was taken into custody and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident.
Pedro Erevia was wanted after his bond was revoked and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
