Murder suspect in custody after removing GPS ankle monitor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The search for a murder suspect ended late Wednesday night. Law enforcement officials were searching for one of two men accused of a 1997 murder that left 26-year-old Steven Earl Johnson dead.
Court documents say 47-year-old Pedro Erevia cut off his GPS ankle monitor and threw it away less than a week after he was ordered to wear one.
Pedro Erevia and Fabian Madrid were arrested on Jan. 19, 2021 and charged with murder. Erevia was released on $150,000 bond on March 14. Court documents say the GPS monitor was cut off on March 31.
Erevia’s bond has been revoked and a warrant issued for his arrest.
According to the Lubbock County Detention Center jail roster, Erevia was booked into jail just before 1 a.m. on April 15, 2021. There are no details currently of how he was taken into custody.
Erevia and Madrid were arrested after an inmate came forward to police with information linking them to the case.
During the interview, the inmate told police the dispute started because somebody broke into the home of Fabian Madrid and stole a safe. It was unclear why the men believed Johnson was the one to break into the house, but the inmate claimed Joe had shot him.
The warrant states Fabian and Pedro drove to the location of Steven Earl Johnson. Johnson walked up to the car and Fabian and Joe acted like they wanted to buy drugs.
When Johnson saw the gun he turned around and attempted to run away. While Johnson went to run away, one of the men began shooting at Johnson, according to police.
The inmate stated he knew Pedro Erevia and Fabian Madrid were involved in the shooting of Johnson because they spoke about it shortly following the event.
A release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office say information on Erevia’s location came from an anonymous tip to authorities.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.