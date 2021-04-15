Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Toyota recalls Venza SUVs to fix air bag wiring problem

This Aug. 15, 2019 file photo shows the Toyota logo on a dealership in Manchester, N.H.
This Aug. 15, 2019 file photo shows the Toyota logo on a dealership in Manchester, N.H.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling nearly 280,000 Venza SUVs in the U.S. because a wiring problem could stop the side air bags from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers Venzas from the 2009 through 2015 model years.

Documents posted by U.S. safety regulators say wires to the air bag sensor in the driver’s side door can become damaged with regular use.

That could stop the side and curtain air bags from deploying when needed.

Toyota will inspect the wires and replace them if needed at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start May 31.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Prohibiting Government-Mandated Vaccine Passports
Gov. Abbott issues Executive Order prohibiting governmental entities from requiring masks in Texas
30-year-old Chance Copeland (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Murder trial begins for Chance Copeland, accused of killing Cassie Oden
Traffic alert generic
Multiple crashes cause traffic delays on South Loop 289
Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
Unemployed Texans will stop getting additional $300-per-week benefit next month after Gov. Greg Abbott opts out of federal program
Delays push back tornado sirens, City uses LBK Alert system to warn citizens
Delays push back tornado sirens, City uses LBK Alert system to warn citizens

Latest News

CDC numbers show new COVID-19 case rates are down across the United States, causing "cautious...
COVID case rates cause cautious optimism
According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated...
Kroger to lift mask mandate
Texas Tech lifts mandatory face-coverings policy
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Report: Colonial confirms it paid $4.4M to pipeline hackers
A banner for Squarespace hangs at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The New...
Stocks fall in third day of downturn; Bitcoin drops 16%