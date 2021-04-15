Your Dog Could Bring Home a Big Paycheck!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Occasionally, we cover the health of animals, and again now, Healthwise is going to the dogs.
But this time, we want you to know that a healthy dog in your family could make you a lot of money!
The Busch company is offering $20,000 to find the right dog to drink beer. Not real beer, but a canine-friendly, alcohol-free bone broth.
The company launched the dog brew last year, but now, it is looking for an official dog-brew-taster.
All you need to do is post a picture of your dog on social media with the hashtag #BuschCTOcontest.
CTO stands for Chief Tasting Officer.
If your dog is picked, your $20,000 talent check will come with free pet insurance and a big supply of dog brew.
Good luck!
