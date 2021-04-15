Your Dog Could Bring Home a Big Paycheck!

Beer company looking for dogs to test dog brew
By Karin McCay | April 14, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 10:33 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Occasionally, we cover the health of animals, and again now, Healthwise is going to the dogs.

But this time, we want you to know that a healthy dog in your family could make you a lot of money!

The Busch company is offering $20,000 to find the right dog to drink beer. Not real beer, but a canine-friendly, alcohol-free bone broth.

The company launched the dog brew last year, but now, it is looking for an official dog-brew-taster.

All you need to do is post a picture of your dog on social media with the hashtag #BuschCTOcontest.

CTO stands for Chief Tasting Officer.

If your dog is picked, your $20,000 talent check will come with free pet insurance and a big supply of dog brew.

Good luck!

