Extra Innings Scores & Highlights for Friday, April 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores for Friday night:
Softball
Sweetwater 18 Estacado 2
Levelland 23 Lake View 0
Lamesa 18 Dimmitt 2
Seminole 6 Monahans 4 F/8
Monterey 15 Coronado 5
Plainview 10 Randall 5
Abilene Wylie 11 Lubbock Cooper 0
Baseball
Frenship 8 Midland 1
Nazareth 5 Wellington 4
Clarendon 16 Valley 2
Sundown 9 Borden County 5
Ira 16 Westbrook 12
Ira 8 Westbrook 3
Memphis vs. Kress cancelled
Monterey 1 Coronado 0
Lubbock Cooper 5 Abilene Wylie 3
snyder 4 Estacado 3
Seminole 4 Monahans 2
Smyer 4 Stanton 2
floydada at Ralls moved to 1pm Saturday
Levelland 7 Big Spring 1
Lubbock High 10 Abilene Cooper 5
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.