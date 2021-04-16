Extra Innings Scores & Highlights for Friday, April 16

By Pete Christy | April 16, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 10:48 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores for Friday night:

Softball

Sweetwater 18 Estacado 2

Levelland 23 Lake View 0

Lamesa 18 Dimmitt 2

Seminole 6 Monahans 4 F/8

Monterey 15 Coronado 5

Plainview 10 Randall 5

Abilene Wylie 11 Lubbock Cooper 0

Baseball

Frenship 8 Midland 1

Nazareth 5 Wellington 4

Clarendon 16 Valley 2

Sundown 9 Borden County 5

Ira 16 Westbrook 12

Ira 8 Westbrook 3

Memphis vs. Kress cancelled

Monterey 1 Coronado 0

Lubbock Cooper 5 Abilene Wylie 3

snyder 4 Estacado 3

Seminole 4 Monahans 2

Smyer 4 Stanton 2

floydada at Ralls moved to 1pm Saturday

Levelland 7 Big Spring 1

Lubbock High 10 Abilene Cooper 5

